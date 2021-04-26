Hundreds of new cycle spaces at railway stations

Published: 5:03 PM April 26, 2021

More than 1,000 new cycle spaces have been created at railway stations across the Greater Anglia network as part of the train operator's bid to boost green travel.

Many have been installed at large stations like Manningtree, Marks Tey and Diss, which have 500 new spaces between them.

However, smaller numbers are being introduced at rural stations like Saxmundham, where parking for 10 cycles has been installed.

Greater Anglia has installed more than 1,000 new cycle spaces across its network over the past 12 months.

Other work to improve cycle parking includes better CCTV and lighting, to help improve safety and security.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia asset management director, said: “We’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys and can help people lead healthier lifestyles.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people cycling in our region has soared, and the new facilities will help them to make more sustainable journeys and leave the car at home more.”