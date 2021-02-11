Published: 2:44 PM February 11, 2021

Greater Anglia is changing its timetable from the weekend. - Credit: Nick Strugnell/Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia is making more changes to its timetables because of the continuing drop in the number of passengers during the lockdown.

Public transport is only available for people to make essential journeys and only a fraction of normal passenger numbers are travelling by train. The number of services was significantly reduced last month.

Now there are further changes coming in from this weekend - with a few more trains running on some off-peak services.

Rail passengers are advised to check before they travel for details of new train times, using the Greater Anglia app or website.

The new timetable is similar to a normal Saturday timetable, but with some earlier starts for customers making essential journeys to work and fewer services overall. About 73% of the normal number of services operating before the pandemic will run.

You may also want to watch:

Main changes to normal services under the revised timetable are:

Hourly intercity service between Norwich and London Liverpool Street all week.

Three trains an hour Monday to Fridays between Liverpool Street and Ipswich and Clacton.

One train every two hours off peak Monday to Fridays between Marks Tey and Sudbury, Colchester and Walton-on-the-Naze, and Manningtree and Harwich.

One train every two hours all day Saturday and Sundays between Marks Tey and Sudbury, Colchester and Walton-on-the-Naze, and Manningtree and Harwich. One train train every two hours on Sundays between Witham and Braintree.

A Saturday service will operate on Greater Anglia’s regional routes on Monday to Fridays and Saturdays, with the following amendments:

Two-hourly off-peak service on Norwich to Cambridge/Stansted Airport, Norwich to Sheringham, Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Ipswich to Felixstowe.

Some cancellations of more frequent services on Norwich to Lowestoft and Ipswich to Lowestoft routes.

Ipswich to Cambridge services will be reduced to two trains every three hours, all week. Ipswich to Peterborough services are unchanged.

On Sundays a two-hourly service will operate on Norwich to Cambridge/Stansted Airport, Norwich to Sheringham, Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Norwich to Lowestoft, Ipswich to Lowestoft and Ipswich to Felixstowe routes.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “Current Government advice is to stay at home and only to travel for legally permissible reasons such as for work or medical appointments.

“We will continue to monitor passenger numbers and customer feedback and adjust the timetable as necessary.”