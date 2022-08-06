Car left destroyed after catching fire in west Suffolk

The car was destroyed after the fire in Newmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

A car has been left destroyed after the vehicle caught fire in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hamilton Road, Newmarket, at about 12.15pm on Saturday.

An engine from Newmarket station attended, as well as police to close off the road.

#NRT5 attended Hamilton Road, #Newmarket earlier today to assist @SuffolkFire with a car fire in the road. Closures were in place temporarily whilst the car was made safe and recovery completed. #LuckyEscape #988 #460 #975 pic.twitter.com/eG4mRsbUEM — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) August 6, 2022

Police posted a picture of the car on Twitter after the blaze, with the front completely destroyed after the incident.

The vehicle was since been recovered, police added.



