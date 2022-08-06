News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car left destroyed after catching fire in west Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:14 PM August 6, 2022
The car was destroyed after the fire in Newmarket

The car was destroyed after the fire in Newmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

A car has been left destroyed after the vehicle caught fire in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Hamilton Road, Newmarket, at about 12.15pm on Saturday.

An engine from Newmarket station attended, as well as police to close off the road.

Police posted a picture of the car on Twitter after the blaze, with the front completely destroyed after the incident.

The vehicle was since been recovered, police added.


