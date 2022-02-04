Man taken to hospital after car trapped under lorry in Newmarket

Updated

A person has been rescued after a car was trapped underneath a lorry in Newmarket - Credit: Archant Photographic 2010

Fire crews rescued a man from a car trapped underneath a lorry after a crash in Newmarket last night.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Barbra Stradbroke Avenue just before 1.55am today, Friday, January 4.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called to assist with the removal of a casualty from a car that was trapped underneath a lorry."

The man was then left in the care of the ambulance service.

Cambridgeshire police also attended the crash. A spokesman for the force said they were called by the ambulance service to reports of a car crashing into a parked lorry at The Links Golf Club.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, two vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team, a senior paramedic and a response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"The driver of the car, an adult man, was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

A 'stop' call was made at 2.26am by the Fire Service and appliances from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket attended the crash.

