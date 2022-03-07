News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person rescued after single vehicle crash near west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:23 AM March 7, 2022
One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a crash near Newmarket this morning

A person has been rescued after emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash near Newmarket. 

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the crash on the A1303 in Stetchworth, at about 7am today, Monday, March 7. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "One car was involved, with one casualty trapped inside."

Crews successfully released the person from their vehicle just before 7.30am. 

The person was left in the care of the ambulance service. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet know but the East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

