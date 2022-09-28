Town centre road reopens after car flipped onto side

A Newmarket road has reopened after a car crashed into a roadside barrier - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A town centre road has reopened after a vehicle flipped onto its side after a crash in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Rowley Drive at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

On arrival officers, paramedics and fire crews found a vehicle had crashed into a roadside barrier and had come to rest on its side.

The crash caused long tailbacks on surrounding roads while emergency services attended the crash.

In a Tweet Mildenhall Police said the road reopened at about 8.30pm.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.















