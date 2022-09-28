News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Town centre road reopens after car flipped onto side

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:06 AM September 28, 2022
A Newmarket road has reopened after a car crashed into a roadside barrier

A Newmarket road has reopened after a car crashed into a roadside barrier - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A town centre road has reopened after a vehicle flipped onto its side after a crash in Newmarket. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in Rowley Drive at about 5.30pm on Tuesday. 

On arrival officers, paramedics and fire crews found a vehicle had crashed into a roadside barrier and had come to rest on its side. 

The crash caused long tailbacks on surrounding roads while emergency services attended the crash. 

In a Tweet Mildenhall Police said the road reopened at about 8.30pm. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 





Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

Two police officers were seriously injured in a crash near Lakenheath

Updated

Man arrested after two police officers suffer serious injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A road is closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

Road to be closed for majority of the day after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

Mid Suffolk Council

64 new homes set for approval in village despite protests

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring his first league goal at Home Park.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon