Man arrested after 24-year-old Suffolk woman killed in crash

Holly Lucas died after a crash on the A1303 at Stow cum Quy - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a 24-year-old woman from west Suffolk was killed in a crash on a road off the A14.

Holly Lucas, of Park Avenue in Newmarket, died when her blue Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a silver Honda Accord on the A1303 at Stow cum Quy at about 5.20pm on Friday.

Paramedics attended the incident, which happened near the junction with Little Wilbraham Road, but Mrs Lucas died at the scene.

A 32-year-old man from Ilford in Essex was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

He has been released on bail until Friday, August 19.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Cambridgeshire police, quoting incident number 404 of June 10.