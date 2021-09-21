Suspected drink driver flees scene after car destroyed in crash

Published: 9:15 AM September 21, 2021

The car was left destroyed after the crash at Hitcham - Credit: NSRAPT

A car was left destroyed after a suspected drink driver crashed and fled the scene.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the car was found in Hitcham, between Sudbury and Needham Market, on Sunday evening.

Bury #RAPT dealt with a single vehicle #RTC in #Hitcham last night. The driver was fortunate not to be seriously injured & had left the scene prior to our arrival. We soon caught up with them & found them to be over the drink drive limit. Enquiries ongoing #Fatal4 #CAD255 #1852 pic.twitter.com/DtgLtDH4Jc — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 20, 2021

NSRAPT officers posted a picture of the vehicle on Twitter and said the driver had left the scene prior to their arrival.

The motorist was later found and was allegedly over the legal limit for alcohol.

They had not suffered any serious injuries in the incident, NSRAPT added.