Suspected drink driver flees scene after car destroyed in crash
Published: 9:15 AM September 21, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
A car was left destroyed after a suspected drink driver crashed and fled the scene.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said the car was found in Hitcham, between Sudbury and Needham Market, on Sunday evening.
NSRAPT officers posted a picture of the vehicle on Twitter and said the driver had left the scene prior to their arrival.
The motorist was later found and was allegedly over the legal limit for alcohol.
They had not suffered any serious injuries in the incident, NSRAPT added.