Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages

Published: 11:30 AM March 24, 2021

The speed cameras will be introduced in villages throughout Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Cameras with number plate recognition technology are to be installed in speeding hotspots in Suffolk villages as part of a police crackdown on dangerous driving.

Ten automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras are to be purchased in a joint scheme from Suffolk County Council, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore and Suffolk police.

The cameras will be installed in spots identified by parish councils, with support from county councillors, where there are known issues with speeding or rat running in a 20 or 30mph zone.

They are set to be placed in each site for up to one week, though there is an option to extend this period.

The project has received funding from the Suffolk 2020 Fund, which is providing cash boosts for road safety projects in the county.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: "The use of ANPR technology is both innovative and necessary in our quest to educate drivers by detecting and deterring speeding in key hot spots across the county.

Andrew Reid said the cameras would tackle speeding motorists - Credit: Archant

"I’m pleased that the Suffolk 2020 Fund was able to support this project. It will bring improvements to many Suffolk communities. I look forward to seeing the project develop."

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, added: "I welcome the county council’s initiative to improve road safety in the county.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner - Credit: Archant

"Keeping speeds down in villages is of continuing concern for all of us and the mobile ANPR systems will make a worthwhile contribution to road safety, complementing the existing Community Speed Watch initiative.

"I’m pleased that the constabulary is able to support the county council in this project and look forward to monitoring its impact as it’s rolled out across the county."