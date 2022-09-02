News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed and air ambulance called after three-vehicle crash

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:23 PM September 2, 2022
Updated: 12:33 PM September 2, 2022
Old Road in Clacton is currently closed after a serious three-vehicle crash

A road has been closed after a serious three-vehicle collision in a coastal town.

The incident happened in Old Road in Clacton-on-Sea.

According to Essex Police, officers are on the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Emergency services including the air ambulance are in attendance.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

The AA Traffic Map is showing delays in the area.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon