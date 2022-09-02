Road closed and air ambulance called after three-vehicle crash
Published: 12:23 PM September 2, 2022
Updated: 12:33 PM September 2, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A road has been closed after a serious three-vehicle collision in a coastal town.
The incident happened in Old Road in Clacton-on-Sea.
According to Essex Police, officers are on the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.
Emergency services including the air ambulance are in attendance.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
The AA Traffic Map is showing delays in the area.