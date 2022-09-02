Road closed and air ambulance called after three-vehicle crash

Old Road in Clacton is currently closed after a serious three-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been closed after a serious three-vehicle collision in a coastal town.

The incident happened in Old Road in Clacton-on-Sea.

According to Essex Police, officers are on the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Emergency services including the air ambulance are in attendance.

**Road Closed**



We are on scene with a serious RTC on Old Road in #Clacton.



This is after reports of a 3 vehicle RTC. @EPTendring & @EPRoadsPolicing are dealing but we expect the road may be closed for a while.

Avoid the area.



inc 423-02/09 refers. pic.twitter.com/RvOZtk8O36 — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) September 2, 2022

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

The AA Traffic Map is showing delays in the area.