What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?
- Credit: Paul Geater
During the third quarter of the 20th century Suffolk, like most other parts of the country, lost several rail lines and stations served by them - but some survived, with different uses that continue today.
There are plenty of options for new uses for railway stations where the last train has long since departed - conversion to homes and businesses, or even becoming a tourist attraction in their own right.
In a few cases, new uses have been found and then the trains return - leaving two worlds existing beside each other.
One of the best-known disused railway stations in Suffolk is Clare, between Long Melford and Haverhill.
When it was open to passengers, this had its own claim to fame - it was the only British railway station built inside the grounds of a ruined castle.
You may also want to watch:
The Stour Valley line from Sudbury to Shelford, just south of Cambridge, closed in March 1967 and Clare was one of the stations that shut. But today, it is a popular spot for tourists.
The station buildings have been restored as part of the Clare Castle Country Park and operate as a cafe and takeaway for visitors.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
- 2 Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after Pulis sacking
- 3 Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients
- 4 'We will contact you' - plea as more Covid vaccines set to arrive in new year
- 5 Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
- 6 Murder investigation launched after elderly man found dead
- 7 Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place
- 8 Which Suffolk companies have let staff go during 2020?
- 9 Man dies in medical emergency
- 10 Proposals to convert closed pub into home blocked
There may no longer be any tracks through the station - but it remains a popular destination.
Several stations have been converted into homes. Small country stations can become attractive detached homes with bags of character, especially for rail enthusiasts, while some larger stations have been split up into equally characterful homes.
Leiston station closed to passengers in 1966 (although the occasional freight train to Sizewell siding still comes past) and was turned into a group of terraced houses in the 1970s.
There have been a small number of special passenger trains passing through the station since closure - but the doors are kept locked and no-one is allowed on to the platform again!
Felixstowe Beach station is another where freight trains continue to run - but it has had a less happy post-passenger life than Leiston.
It was demolished in 2004, despite a significant local campaign by supporters who felt its distinctive architecture was worth saving.
Two disused terminus stations in the east of the county had differing fates.
Aldeburgh was the end of the short line that ran from Saxmundham, through Leiston to the coast. Its station was demolished within a few years of the line's closure.
But Framlingham station building survives as a commercial site - it lost its passenger trains in 1952 and its freight 11 years later.
What both towns have in common is that the pubs built to serve thirsty passengers survive.
In fact, Framlingham has both the Station and the Railway pubs - and a certain global megastar is known to be a fan of the Framlingham Station Hotel!
Two closed stations in Suffolk subsequently reopened to passengers - Needham Market and Melton.
Needham Market station closed in 1967, when the Beeching cuts axed most of the stations between Ipswich and Norwich.
However, it reopened in 1971 to serve trains on the cross-country line from Ipswich to Cambridge.
Melton station was one of the county's pre-Beeching closures - it ceased to be served by East Suffolk Line trains in 1955.
But in 1984, it reopened after a local campaign and major housebuilding in the area - it was needed to take the pressure off Woodbridge station and restricted parking there.
During its closure, Melton station building had been sold - and today, while the platform is used by passengers again, the station building is the highly-successful Five Winds Farm Butchers' and Farm Shop which attracts customers from a wide area. How many reach it by train is not clear!
And one other site where passengers have returned - albeit not every day - is Brockford and Wetheringsett Station on the Mid Suffolk Light Railway, at present the county's only heritage railway station.
However, that should change in the next few years when the Middy extends to its new terminus at Aspall and a new rail halt is built.