Updated

Four taken to hospital as air ambulance called to crash near Sudbury

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:01 PM July 20, 2022
Updated: 1:10 PM July 20, 2022
One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital after a five-car crash near Sudbury

One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital after a five-car crash near Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

Four people have been taken to hospital after the air ambulance attended a crash involving five vehicles near Sudbury. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in the A1092 in Long Melford at about 2.35pm on Tuesday.

An East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the A1092 at Long Melford shortly after 3.30pm yesterday after receiving reports of a collision. 

"We sent four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, two ambulance office vehicles and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Crews treated four patients at the scene before airlifting one to Addenbrooke's Hospital and transferring three by road to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care."

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the person that was airlifted to hospital has suffered a serious leg injury. 

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services attended the scene, but it has since reopened. 

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact them quoting the incident number 37/45855/22. 


