One taken to hospital with serious injuries after two vehicle crash near Bury

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:17 PM November 8, 2021
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a Nissan Almera and Volkswagen Tiguan near Bury St Edmunds last night. 

Emergency services were called to the crash at the junction between Bury Road and Bardwell Road in Stanton at around 7.15pm yesterday, Sunday, November 7.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Injuries were initially deemed to be serious but are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

The spokesman said last night that the A143 and A1088 would remain closed "for a number of hours" as a result of the crash. 

The road was reopened at 10.40pm. 

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent two ambulances and took one person to West Suffolk Hospital for further care."

Bury St Edmunds News

