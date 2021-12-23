Fire crews rescue person from single vehicle crash
Published: 8:22 AM December 23, 2021
- Credit: Archant
One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a single vehicle crash near Harleston.
Emergency services were called to the crash in Homersfield Road in Flixton at 7.12pm last night, Wednesday, December 22.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews worked with ambulance colleagues to release one casualty from the vehicle, using cutting gear.
"The casualty was handed into the care of the ambulance service."
A 'stop' call was made at 8.19pm by the fire service.
Appliances from Halesworth, Beccles and Long Stratton were called to the crash.
