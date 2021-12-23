News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews rescue person from single vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:22 AM December 23, 2021
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

One person has been rescued from a vehicle after a single vehicle crash last night

One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a single vehicle crash near Harleston. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in Homersfield Road in Flixton at 7.12pm last night, Wednesday, December 22. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews worked with ambulance colleagues to release one casualty from the vehicle, using cutting gear.

"The casualty was handed into the care of the ambulance service."

A 'stop' call was made at 8.19pm by the fire service. 

Appliances from Halesworth, Beccles and Long Stratton were called to the crash. 


