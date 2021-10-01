One taken to hospital after crash near A14 involving Tesla and Mercedes

Published: 1:46 PM October 1, 2021

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash near the A14 in Newmarket - Credit: Matthew Usher

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a Mercedes E220 and Tesla Model-3 near the A14 in Newmarket.

Police were called to the two vehicle crash on the A142 at the junction with Fordham Road just after 11.40am this morning.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene and one person has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital after sustaining minor injuries as a result of the crash.

A driver is currently being checked over by the ambulance service at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the road is not blocked as the cars are inside a lane which is conned off for road works.

A temporary rolling road block was put in place and recovery of the vehicles is currently taking place.