News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

One taken to hospital after crash near A14 involving Tesla and Mercedes

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:46 PM October 1, 2021   
The crash happened on the A12 between Stanway and Lexden Picture: MATTHEW USHER

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash near the A14 in Newmarket - Credit: Matthew Usher

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a Mercedes E220 and Tesla Model-3 near the A14 in Newmarket. 

Police were called to the two vehicle crash on the A142 at the junction with Fordham Road just after 11.40am this morning. 

Ambulance crews also attended the scene and one person has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital after sustaining minor injuries as a result of the crash. 

A driver is currently being checked over by the ambulance service at the scene. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the road is not blocked as the cars are inside a lane which is conned off for road works. 

A temporary rolling road block was put in place and recovery of the vehicles is currently taking place. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming
  2. 2 Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires
  3. 3 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
  1. 4 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
  2. 5 Severe delays near A12 as A120 currently blocked
  3. 6 Pub chain to open two new pubs in East Anglia
  4. 7 Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021
  5. 8 Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village
  6. 9 Review: Suffolk's newest tasting menu, created by Masterchef star
  7. 10 Plans for huge new solar farm set to win approval
A14
Suffolk Live
A14 Suffolk News
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Opinion

Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon