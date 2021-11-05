Person trapped in car after crash involving tractor

One person is currently trapped in a vehicle on the A1088 - Credit: Google Maps

A person is trapped in a car after a crash involving a tractor near Thetford.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A1088 near the Euston Estate just before 12.15pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "One person is trapped in the car after the crash.

"Minor injuries have been reported but crews are working to stabilise the vehicle before working to free the person."

The spokesman added that ambulance crews are on route to the crash.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.