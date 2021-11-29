One person trapped after two vehicle crash in north Suffolk

One person is trapped after a two vehicle crash on the A145 at Beccles - Credit: Google Maps

One person was left trapped in their vehicle after a crash between a van and a car near Beccles.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A145 just after 12.20pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently working to get one person out of a vehicle."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that no serious injuries have been reported.

