East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

One person trapped after two vehicle crash in north Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:07 PM November 29, 2021
Updated: 1:15 PM November 29, 2021
One person is trapped after a two vehicle crash on the A145 at Beccles

One person is trapped after a two vehicle crash on the A145 at Beccles - Credit: Google Maps

One person was left trapped in their vehicle after a crash between a van and a car near Beccles.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A145 just after 12.20pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently working to get one person out of a vehicle."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that no serious injuries have been reported. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Beccles News

