One person trapped after two vehicle crash in north Suffolk
Published: 1:07 PM November 29, 2021
Updated: 1:15 PM November 29, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One person was left trapped in their vehicle after a crash between a van and a car near Beccles.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A145 just after 12.20pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently working to get one person out of a vehicle."
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that no serious injuries have been reported.
