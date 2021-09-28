Overturned trailer causing delays on roundabout near Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Rachel Dobson
A trailer has overturned causing delays near Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called just after 7.25am this morning following reports of a crash involving a tractor with a trailer on the A143 at Ixworth.
The trailer is currently on its side in the northbound carriageway of the A143 towards Stanton.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the road is currently passable and not blocked at present with no injuries reported.
A police spokesman said: "Fluid on the road is believed to be related to farming rather than fuel or hydraulics."
You may also want to watch:
Recovery for the vehicle has been called.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 2 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
- 3 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
- 4 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
- 5 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
- 6 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
- 7 Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn
- 8 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
- 9 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
- 10 Louis Theroux documentary on White House Farm murder premieres tonight