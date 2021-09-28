News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Overturned trailer causing delays on roundabout near Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:21 AM September 28, 2021    Updated: 8:48 AM September 28, 2021
An overturned piece of farm machinery is causing delays near Bury St Edmunds

A trailer has overturned causing delays near Bury St Edmunds. 

Police were called just after 7.25am this morning following reports of a crash involving a tractor with a trailer on the A143 at Ixworth. 

The trailer is currently on its side in the northbound carriageway of the A143 towards Stanton. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the road is currently passable and not blocked at present with no injuries reported. 

A police spokesman said: "Fluid on the road is believed to be related to farming rather than fuel or hydraulics."

Recovery for the vehicle has been called. 

