Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays

Published: 7:17 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 7:54 AM September 27, 2021

The A1101 near Mildenhall has been closed due to an overturned lorry - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A lorry struck an office building and overturned, closing a section of the A1101 near Mildenhall.

Police were called to the overturned vehicle just before 6.10am this morning in Icklingham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a lorry that was carrying straw bales struck an office building and there is currently 400 litres of diesel over the road.

A full road closure has been put in place to allow the recovery of the vehicle and the clean up to take place and is expected to be in place for a number of hours.

The spokesman added that there has been no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash.