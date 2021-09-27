News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:17 AM September 27, 2021    Updated: 7:54 AM September 27, 2021
Elmswell Road remains closed in Great Ashfield after a tree fell onto power cables. Picture: Sarah

The A1101 near Mildenhall has been closed due to an overturned lorry - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A lorry struck an office building and overturned, closing a section of the A1101 near Mildenhall.

Police were called to the overturned vehicle just before 6.10am this morning in Icklingham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a lorry that was carrying straw bales struck an office building and there is currently 400 litres of diesel over the road.

A full road closure has been put in place to allow the recovery of the vehicle and the clean up to take place and is expected to be in place for a number of hours. 

The spokesman added that there has been no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash.

Mildenhall News

