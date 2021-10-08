News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:29 PM October 8, 2021    Updated: 1:18 PM October 8, 2021
A lorry on its side on Trinity Avenue near Port of Felixstowe

A lorry on its side is blocking Trinity Avenue near the Port of Felixstowe. - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Fire crews have cut a man out of an overturned lorry in a busy road near the Port of Felixstowe

The lorry overturned and collided with a lamppost blocking Trinity Avenue, on the on-slip to the A14 near junction 61.

Emergency services, including two fire crews, were called to the scene at 11.03am.

They arrived to find a man was trapped in the lorry with a head injury. 

The fire service used small cutting equipment to free him.

You may also want to watch:

He is conscious and breathing, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The spokesman added the street lamp was destroyed in the crash, and there is a fuel leak on the road.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  2. 2 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  3. 3 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  1. 4 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  2. 5 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
  3. 6 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk
  4. 7 Accrington chairman Holt reveals messages which led to Town's Burgess deal
  5. 8 Petrol prices in Suffolk nearing all-time high
  6. 9 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
  7. 10 All but one Suffolk district reports a rise in Covid infection rate

East Suffolk Council and Highways England have been informed.

Trinity Avenue is currently closed.  

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham 

Updated

Road reopens after stuck lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk has missed out on funding to boost local bus services.

Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon