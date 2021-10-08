Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe
- Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL
Fire crews have cut a man out of an overturned lorry in a busy road near the Port of Felixstowe
The lorry overturned and collided with a lamppost blocking Trinity Avenue, on the on-slip to the A14 near junction 61.
Emergency services, including two fire crews, were called to the scene at 11.03am.
They arrived to find a man was trapped in the lorry with a head injury.
The fire service used small cutting equipment to free him.
He is conscious and breathing, a spokesman for the fire service said.
The spokesman added the street lamp was destroyed in the crash, and there is a fuel leak on the road.
East Suffolk Council and Highways England have been informed.
Trinity Avenue is currently closed.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.