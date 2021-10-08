Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe

Published: 12:29 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 1:18 PM October 8, 2021

A lorry on its side is blocking Trinity Avenue near the Port of Felixstowe. - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Fire crews have cut a man out of an overturned lorry in a busy road near the Port of Felixstowe

The lorry overturned and collided with a lamppost blocking Trinity Avenue, on the on-slip to the A14 near junction 61.

Emergency services, including two fire crews, were called to the scene at 11.03am.

Emergency services are on the scene of a single vehicle collision in #Felixstowe.

A lorry has overturned and collided with a lamppost on Trinity Avenue, on the onslip to the westbound A14.

Trinity Avenue is currently closed. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) October 8, 2021

They arrived to find a man was trapped in the lorry with a head injury.

The fire service used small cutting equipment to free him.

He is conscious and breathing, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The spokesman added the street lamp was destroyed in the crash, and there is a fuel leak on the road.

East Suffolk Council and Highways England have been informed.

Trinity Avenue is currently closed.

