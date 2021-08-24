Pedestrian in his 40s dies after collision with car

Published: 12:52 PM August 24, 2021

A man has died after a crash in Haverhill on the A1017 - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A man in his 40s has died after being involved in a collision with a car on the A1017 at Haverhill.

Police were called shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday to the crash, which involved a red Hyundai Getz and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, but died on Sunday after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who had a dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 412 of August 19.

You can report information online here by email and by calling 101.