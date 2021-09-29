Pedestrian in hospital after collision with vehicle outside Tesco store

Published: 5:59 PM September 29, 2021

The collision happened outside the Tesco supermarket in Church Street, Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved with a people carrier outside a supermarket in Saxmundham.

The incident happened in Church Street, outside the Tesco supermarket, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

An ambulance was called to the scene after a pedestrian and a Ford Torneo Grand Connect collided.

The pedestrian was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.

The extent of their injuries are unknown, but a police spokesman confirmed they were conscious and breathing.