Pedestrian in hospital after collision with vehicle outside Tesco store

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:59 PM September 29, 2021   
The collision happened outside the Tesco supermarket in Church Street, Saxmundham

The collision happened outside the Tesco supermarket in Church Street, Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved with a people carrier outside a supermarket in Saxmundham.

The incident happened in Church Street, outside the Tesco supermarket, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

An ambulance was called to the scene after a pedestrian and a Ford Torneo Grand Connect collided.

The pedestrian was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.

The extent of their injuries are unknown, but a police spokesman confirmed they were conscious and breathing.

