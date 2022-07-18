Person airlifted to hospital after vehicle fire closes Suffolk road

A person is being airlifted to hospital after a vehicle fire near Stradbroke - Credit: Archant

One person has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle fire in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the B1116 near Stradbroke at about 2.30pm today, July 18.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the air ambulance has been called to the road and one person is being airlifted to hospital after suffering injuries.

Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the B1116 east of Stradbroke.

The road is currently closed. Road users are asked to find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/esaEUddhjj — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) July 18, 2022

The road has been closed by police and drivers are urged to find alternative routes.