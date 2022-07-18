Person airlifted to hospital after vehicle fire closes Suffolk road
Published: 4:05 PM July 18, 2022
- Credit: Archant
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle fire in Suffolk.
Emergency services were called to the B1116 near Stradbroke at about 2.30pm today, July 18.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the air ambulance has been called to the road and one person is being airlifted to hospital after suffering injuries.
The road has been closed by police and drivers are urged to find alternative routes.