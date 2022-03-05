News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rail services affected after person hit by train in north Essex

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:24 AM March 5, 2022
Train services between Braintree and Witham have been suspended after a person was hit by a train

Train services between Braintree and Witham have been suspended after a person was hit by a train - Credit: Google Maps

A person has been hit by a train, which has resulted in rail services in north Essex being suspended. 

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident which has suspended services between Witham and Braintree. 

The 8.47am London Liverpool Street to Braintree will be terminated at Witham, Greater Anglia has confirmed. 

The service will no longer call at White Notley, Cressing, Braintree Freeport and Braintree.

In a tweet Greater Anglia said that rail replacement buses had been sourced while the incident is dealt with. 

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

