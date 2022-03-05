Rail services affected after person hit by train in north Essex
- Credit: Google Maps
A person has been hit by a train, which has resulted in rail services in north Essex being suspended.
Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident which has suspended services between Witham and Braintree.
The 8.47am London Liverpool Street to Braintree will be terminated at Witham, Greater Anglia has confirmed.
The service will no longer call at White Notley, Cressing, Braintree Freeport and Braintree.
In a tweet Greater Anglia said that rail replacement buses had been sourced while the incident is dealt with.
