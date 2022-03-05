Rail services affected after person hit by train in north Essex

Train services between Braintree and Witham have been suspended after a person was hit by a train - Credit: Google Maps

A person has been hit by a train, which has resulted in rail services in north Essex being suspended.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident which has suspended services between Witham and Braintree.

❗ Sadly due to a person hit by a train between Witham and #Braintree all lines are blocked.



Train services running to and from these stations may be suspended.



Disruption is expected until further notice. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 5, 2022

08:47 London Liverpool Street to Braintree will be terminated at Witham.



It will no longer call at White Notley, Cressing, Braintree Freeport and Braintree.



This is due to a person hit by a train. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 5, 2022

In a tweet Greater Anglia said that rail replacement buses had been sourced while the incident is dealt with.

❗ #Braintree - Services are suspended between Witham and Braintree.



Emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident.



Rail replacement buses have been sourced.

Estimated time for a bus at Witham is 08:00 - 08:15

Estimated time for a bus at Braintree is 08:45 - 09:00 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 5, 2022

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.