Person hit by train between Bury St Edmunds and Ely

Some rail services in Suffolk have been cancelled after a person was hit by train between Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

According to a statement from Greater Anglia, services between Ipswich and Cambridge, and Ipswich and Peterborough have been suspended.

The statement reads: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."

Greater Anglia is currently trying to find rail replacement buses for passengers, and added that tickets may be valid on other services.

The 2.20pm service from Ipswich to Cambridge will no longer run.

All service cancellations and updates can be found on the Greater Anglia website.