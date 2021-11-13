Fire crews free trapped person after car crashes into ditch

The crash happened on Wilde Street, close to Beck Row in Suffolk this evening (Saturday). - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been freed from a car after it crashed into a ditch this evening (Saturday).

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to Wilde Street near the village of Beck Row at 5.50pm.

Three fire engines attended the scene, one each from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

There is not thought to be any other vehicles involved in the crash.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Three fire engines attended and crews found a car in a ditch with one casualty trapped in the vehicle.

"Crews managed to release the casualty and are now in the care of the police who are providing first aid."

Police remained at the scene as of 7pm.