One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:55 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 3:17 PM October 29, 2021
The collision occurred in the village of Norton Picture: ARCHANT

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle crash - Credit: Archant

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle crash near Elveden. 

Police were called to the crash involving a Volkswagen Golf in a private road off the A1065 just after 11.50pm last night. 

The fire service, ambulance service and a paramedic from SARS also attended the scene. 

Fire crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket attended the scene.



Suffolk Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Lakenheath News

