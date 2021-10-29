One person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle crash - Credit: Archant

One person has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle crash near Elveden.

Police were called to the crash involving a Volkswagen Golf in a private road off the A1065 just after 11.50pm last night.

The fire service, ambulance service and a paramedic from SARS also attended the scene.

Fire crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket attended the scene.







