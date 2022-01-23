News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Person taken to hospital following crash at Elmswell

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:38 AM January 23, 2022
Weatherden Road in Elmswell, Suffolk was closed due to a collision last night

Wetherden Road in Elmswell, Suffolk was closed due to a collision last night - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash that closed a Suffolk road for four hours. 

The two-vehicle crash happened in Wetherden Road, Elmswell, at about 11pm on Saturday, January 22.

The road was shut for around four hours until 3am.

All three emergency services were in attendance, including fire crews from Stowmarket, Elmswell, and Ixworth. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said one person had suffered "minor injuries" and "chest pains" and that "paramedics checked them out at the scene".

The person was taken to hospital.

 For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Live: Chaplin wins it as Town claim three points
  2. 2 World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield
  3. 3 9 forgotten pubs that were at the heart of their Suffolk towns
  1. 4 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Stanley win
  2. 5 'It's an important win' - McKenna on 2-1 victory against Accrington
  3. 6 Appeal to find 33-year-old missing man
  4. 7 Drug addict stole £7,000 from safe at auction house
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 2-1 Accrington Stanley: Blues fight back to beat scrappy visitors
  6. 9 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
  7. 10 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-1 win v Accrington
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Two Magpies in Woodbridge has officially opened PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retail | Gallery

New cafe toasts successful first week

Dominic Bareham

person
A dispersal order has been put in place for Mildenhall after an increase of youth anti-social behaviour

Suffolk Live News

Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Creed was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Tyreeq Bakinson has signed for Ipswich Town on loan for the rest of the season

'Versatile, hungry, athletic and technical' - McKenna on new signing...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon