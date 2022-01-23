Person taken to hospital following crash at Elmswell
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A person has been taken to hospital following a crash that closed a Suffolk road for four hours.
The two-vehicle crash happened in Wetherden Road, Elmswell, at about 11pm on Saturday, January 22.
The road was shut for around four hours until 3am.
All three emergency services were in attendance, including fire crews from Stowmarket, Elmswell, and Ixworth.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said one person had suffered "minor injuries" and "chest pains" and that "paramedics checked them out at the scene".
The person was taken to hospital.
