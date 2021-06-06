News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Video

WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 12:51 PM June 6, 2021    Updated: 5:18 PM June 6, 2021
The transport vehicle measured 60m from end to end

The transport vehicle measured 60m from end to end - Credit: Paul Rudland

A video has captured the progress of a National Grid transformer, weighing the equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses, travelling through Suffolk on the A14 today.

The operation to move the 184-tonne load from Cliff Quay in Ipswich to a substation in Burwell, Cambridge, began before 9am this morning and the Orwell Bridge was closed for half an hour to let it pass.

The National Grid transformer being moved down the A14

The National Grid transformer being moved down the A14 - Credit: iWitness/Ben Cresswell

It measures 6.67m long, 5.35m wide, 4.67m tall and the total length of the transport vehicle is 60m.

While driving through built-up areas, the vehicle is travelling at walking speed, then get up to 20mph on main A roads.

Stop off points have allowed traffic to be released to mitigate congestion.

The transformer passing through Stowmarket

The transformer passing through Stowmarket - Credit: Paul Rudland

Lanes on the A14 at Newmarket will briefly close to let the load cross over the westbound to eastbound carriageway for the A142 slip road. 

Suffolk Highways has been working with Highways England, Suffolk and Norfolk police, Allely, and Cambridgeshire County Council to prepare for this move.

The abnormal load was transported on backroads to avoid causing congestion on the A14

The abnormal load was transported on backroads to avoid causing congestion on the A14 - Credit: Paul Rudland

A14
Suffolk Live
Orwell Bridge News
Newmarket News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Over 100 dogs were reported abandoned in Suffolk since January 2020, including 10-wee-old Molly

Pets

Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Billy the British springer spaniel, whose genitals swelled to the "size of a grapefruit" after he was bitten by an adder.

Pets

Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Bury Street Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus