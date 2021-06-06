WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge

Video

Published: 12:51 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM June 6, 2021

The transport vehicle measured 60m from end to end - Credit: Paul Rudland

A video has captured the progress of a National Grid transformer, weighing the equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses, travelling through Suffolk on the A14 today.

The operation to move the 184-tonne load from Cliff Quay in Ipswich to a substation in Burwell, Cambridge, began before 9am this morning and the Orwell Bridge was closed for half an hour to let it pass.

The National Grid transformer being moved down the A14 - Credit: iWitness/Ben Cresswell

It measures 6.67m long, 5.35m wide, 4.67m tall and the total length of the transport vehicle is 60m.

While driving through built-up areas, the vehicle is travelling at walking speed, then get up to 20mph on main A roads.

Stop off points have allowed traffic to be released to mitigate congestion.

The transformer passing through Stowmarket - Credit: Paul Rudland

Lanes on the A14 at Newmarket will briefly close to let the load cross over the westbound to eastbound carriageway for the A142 slip road.

Suffolk Highways has been working with Highways England, Suffolk and Norfolk police, Allely, and Cambridgeshire County Council to prepare for this move.