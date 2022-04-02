News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police rescue piglet from busy west Suffolk road

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:40 PM April 2, 2022
A piglet had to be rescued from a busy west Suffolk road by police officers. 

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were alerted to the piglet on the A134 in Euston just before 9.15pm on April 1. 

In a tweet, the team said the piglet was caught and returned to its owner. 

Also while on shift officers caught several speeding motorists.

One was caught doing 91mph in a 70mph zone on the A11 in Elveden, another doing 68mph in a 40mph zone on the A11 in Mildenhall, and a third driver was caught doing 80mph in a 60mph zone on the A14 in Barrow. 

