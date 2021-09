Published: 7:40 PM September 14, 2021

The A11 outside Mildenhall has been shut after pigs escaped onto the carriageway - Credit: Google Maps

The A11 in north Suffolk has been closed by police after 14 loose pigs escaped onto the carriageway.

Bury St Edmunds police said on Twitter that the road had been shut in both directions at Barton Mills, near Mildenhall, shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

#A11 currently closed north and south bound at #BartonMills due to 14 loose pigs on the carriageway. Please find an alternative route. @MildnhallPolice #700 pic.twitter.com/TBXQqdLyy6 — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) September 14, 2021

Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.