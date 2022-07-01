News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver suffers fractured bones in crash between lorry and car on A14

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:30 PM July 1, 2022
A driver suffered fractured bones in a crash on the A14 at Rougham this week

A driver suffered fractured bones in a crash on the A14 at Rougham this week - Credit: Google Maps

Police have released an appeal after a driver suffered fractured bones in a serious crash on the A14 earlier this week.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 5.15pm on Tuesday, June 28, on the A14 westbound near Rougham.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance at the incident, which involved a grey Honda Jazz and a Scania lorry.

The driver of the Honda was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance and was found to have suffered bone fractures.

The westbound carriageway was closed until 6.10pm when lane two reopened, with the road completely clear at 6.55pm.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses and ask any drivers in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference: CAD 296 of 28 June.

