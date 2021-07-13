News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man taken to hospital after car collides with tree near Woodbridge

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:34 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM July 13, 2021
Heath Road is closed near Sutton following the crash

Heath Road is closed near Sutton following the crash - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after his car collided with a tree following a suspected medical episode.

Police, fire crews and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene of the crash in Heath Road, Sutton, just after 2pm.

The driver of the car, a Toyota Aygo, is believed to have suffered a medical episode, a police spokesman said.

The road remains closed while Highways crews help to remove the tree from the road. 

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

