Man taken to hospital after car collides with tree near Woodbridge

Published: 4:34 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM July 13, 2021

Heath Road is closed near Sutton following the crash - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after his car collided with a tree following a suspected medical episode.

Police, fire crews and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene of the crash in Heath Road, Sutton, just after 2pm.

The driver of the car, a Toyota Aygo, is believed to have suffered a medical episode, a police spokesman said.

Drivers advised to avoid Heath Road at #Sutton near #Woodbridge after driver had suspected medical episode at wheel of car earlier this afternoon and collided with tree. Road closed and delays likely – thank you for your patience. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) July 13, 2021

The road remains closed while Highways crews help to remove the tree from the road.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.