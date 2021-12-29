Police to escort 27-metre long yacht hull through Suffolk

Drivers may face delays as police escort a yacht hull across the county. This photo shows a previous boat part police escorted. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are likely to face delays next week as Norfolk police escort an abnormal load across Suffolk.

Officers will guide the boat part, which is being transported to Southampton, from Ashmanhaugh in Norfolk to the M25 junction 25.

The 5.6-metre wide and 27-metre long yacht hull weighs 44,000kg will set off from Norfolk at 8am on January 9.

The route through Suffolk will be as follows: The A11 at Thetford, to A14 near Newmarket, to A11, to M11, to M25 anticlockwise J25.

Delays can be expected along these routes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.