Cyclist injured after crashing into metal railings in Colchester

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:19 PM October 8, 2022
A cyclist was injured after crashing into metal railings in Colchester - Credit: PA

A cyclist was left with injuries after crashing into metal railings after swerving to avoid a bus in Colchester.

Officers are searching for information after the incident which happened at about 11.10am on the A1124 London Road, Colchester, on Wednesday (October 5).

The victim, who was riding a blue pedal cycle bike was travelling along the road when they were closely passed by a double decker bus. 

The cyclist had to swerve to get out of the way before crashing into metal railings.

They sustained injuries to his arms and legs.

The double decker bus did not stop and travelled towards Lexden Road in Colchester. 

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us with further information. 

If anyone has any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, they have been urged to get in contact.

People should quote incident number 440 of October 5 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Colchester News

