Heavy delays after police incident blocked part of the A12 near Colchester

Drivers have been hit by heavy delays along a busy carriageway near Colchester after a police incident blocked part of the road.

In a tweet just before 8.40pm, National Highways confirmed there were 20-minute queues due to the incident which happened between the A120 and A133 on Thursday, June 16.

But just before 9.20pm, National Highways advised the incident had been cleared by Essex Roads Policing.

According to the AA map, drivers can expect delays along the A12 southbound at Colchester United Football Ground to the A133 Cymbeline Way at the Avenue of Remembrance Roundabout.