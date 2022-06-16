News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heavy delays after police incident blocked part of the A12 near Colchester

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:26 PM June 16, 2022
Norfolk Police officers

A police incident caused delays along part of the A12 - Credit: Archant

Drivers have been hit by heavy delays along a busy carriageway near Colchester after a police incident blocked part of the road.

In a tweet just before 8.40pm, National Highways confirmed there were 20-minute queues due to the incident which happened between the A120 and A133 on Thursday, June 16.

But just before 9.20pm, National Highways advised the incident had been cleared by Essex Roads Policing.

According to the AA map, drivers can expect delays along the A12 southbound at Colchester United Football Ground to the A133 Cymbeline Way at the Avenue of Remembrance Roundabout.

