Police name 83-year-old who died in crash near Colchester

An 83-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Colchester just after Christmas has been named by police.

On the morning of Monday, December 27 a Vauxhall Crossland crashed at the junction between the B1508 and Vinesse Road in West Bergholt.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Essex Police has now him as John Sambrook.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash and have urged anyone with any information or dashcam footage to come forward, quoting incident 229 of December 27, 2021.

Potential witnesses can call 101 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

