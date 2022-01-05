News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Police name 83-year-old who died in crash near Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:08 AM January 5, 2022
The B1508 is blocked after a collision between four cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the B1508 at West Bergholt, near Colchester, on December 27 - Credit: Archant

An 83-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Colchester just after Christmas has been named by police.

On the morning of Monday, December 27 a Vauxhall Crossland crashed at the junction between the B1508 and Vinesse Road in West Bergholt.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Essex Police has now him as John Sambrook.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash and have urged anyone with any information or dashcam footage to come forward, quoting incident 229 of December 27, 2021.

Potential witnesses can call 101 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news. 

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Police officers

Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The latest data show Covid rates are continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex.

Coronavirus

Mapped: Covid cases continue to soar across Suffolk and North Essex

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Wind speeds started to pick up in Suffolk in October and November

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Suffolk and Essex

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon