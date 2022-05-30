Driver rescued from car after crash near Hadleigh

9:26 AM May 30, 2022

One side of Pond Hall Road is closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A two-vehicle crash has closed part of a road outside Hadleigh.

The incident happened at about 7.55am on Monday in Pond Hall Road, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Police and ambulance are in attendance and two fire crews are helping to rescue someone from one of the vehicles.

One half of the road is closed as recovery takes place.

