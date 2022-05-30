News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver rescued from car after crash near Hadleigh

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:26 AM May 30, 2022
One side of Pond Hall Road is closed after a crash

One side of Pond Hall Road is closed after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A two-vehicle crash has closed part of a road outside Hadleigh.

The incident happened at about 7.55am on Monday in Pond Hall Road, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Police and ambulance are in attendance and two fire crews are helping to rescue someone from one of the vehicles.

One half of the road is closed as recovery takes place.

