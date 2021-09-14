Two ponies in the road causing delays on the A12

Published: 8:18 AM September 14, 2021

Two ponies are in the road at a roundabout on the A12 at Melton - Credit: Google Maps

Two ponies are on the loose on a roundabout on the A12 at Melton.

Police were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway at the Woods Lane junction at Melton just before 7.20am this morning to reports of two ponies in the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We are currently en route to the incident with the ponies causing traffic disruption on the A1152 towards Woods Lane."

Motorists are being advised to take extra care if driving in the area.