East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

More overnight diversions on A14 for resurfacing work

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:34 PM February 14, 2021   
The A14 at Felixstowe will be closed between the port and the entrance to the town on weeknights

The A14 at Felixstowe will be closed between the port and the entrance to the town on weeknights - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are set to face diversions of up to three miles as overnight resurfacing of the A14 near the Port of Felixstowe takes place.

Highways England has said the road between junctions 60 and 62, between the entrance to the port and the outskirts of the seaside town, will be closed on weeknights up to Monday, February 22.

The closure will be in effect from 9pm to 5am, starting on Monday.

Highways England has said there will be two diversion routes put in place.

One will be set up along the A154 to the roundabout at Trinity Avenue, while the other will see motorists sent through Felixstowe town centre - a distance of around three miles.

The A14 between Claydon and Copdock, outside Ipswich, is currently closed on weeknights for resurfacing, with traffic diverted through Sproughton.

The closure has angered several residents in the village, who have complained that lorries are ignoring the contraflow system and driving past houses.


