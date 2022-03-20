News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Queues form as police shut A12 in both directions

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:38 PM March 20, 2022
The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk - Credit: Google

Police are urging members of the public to avoid the A12 in Suffolk.

Emergency services are on the scene near Stratford St Andrew this evening, March 20.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

Suffolk Police tweeted at 8.08pm saying: "At this time we are unable to give an estimation for when it will reopen."

There is traffic in the area in both directions.

On both the northbound and southbound carriageways there are queues from Low Road near Farnham to Button's Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news. 

Suffolk Live News
A12
A12 Suffolk News
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

The man died after an accident at Mendlesham Airstrip, Suffolk police confirmed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
CJ Green, Mark Ashton, Emma Ratzer, Olly Magnus, Beth Mosley, Charlie Jardine

Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Jostling for the ball in the penalty area at Oxford.

Oxford United vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket in Saxmundham and one of the burgers from its takeaway menu

Food and Drink

'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu

Tom Swindles

person