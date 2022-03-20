Queues form as police shut A12 in both directions

The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk - Credit: Google

Police are urging members of the public to avoid the A12 in Suffolk.

Emergency services are on the scene near Stratford St Andrew this evening, March 20.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

Suffolk Police tweeted at 8.08pm saying: "At this time we are unable to give an estimation for when it will reopen."

There is traffic in the area in both directions.

On both the northbound and southbound carriageways there are queues from Low Road near Farnham to Button's Road.

