News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Chancellor gets rail demands from East Anglian campaigners

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:23 PM July 5, 2021   
Sunak and Watling

Giles Watling MP hands a copy of the Taskforce case for investment to Chancellor Rishi Sunak MP - Credit: East Anglian Rail Taskforce

The bid to secure major improvements to the Great Eastern Main Line from London to Ipswich and Norwich has been presented to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

The Great Eastern Rail Taskforce was created eight years ago to press the government to back investment in the route. Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing a new fleet of trains - but the infrastructure improvements promised by Network Rail under Patrick McLouglin and with funding from George Osborne never materialised.

Now it has presented its new case of investment to the current tenant of Number 11. 

Giles Watling, Taskforce Chair and MP for Clacton, met Mr Sunak to hand deliver a copy of the prospectus and discuss the need for investment in the rail line. Copies were handed to Chris Heaton-Harris, Minister of State for Transport, in May.

The report outlines the rail line’s key role in levelling up our region, supporting sustainable economic regeneration and delivering long-term, clean growth.

It calls for a range of key rail improvements including improving Bow Junction in east London, improving signalling in Essex, a new Haughley Junction and a new bridge and track layout at Trowse on the approach to Norwich.

The Taskforce says the improvements could generate up to £9.3bn in economic benefits, kick start tens of thousands of jobs along the route and create more than 4,000 construction jobs while the improvements are made.

Mr Watling said: “I’m pleased to have been able to present this new Case for Investment directly to the Chancellor. I highlighted that investment is vital for the levelling up of the East and it is needed to ensure the region can realise the full customer and economic benefits of its new trains.

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  2. 2 Two men jailed 12 years for raping woman after Christmas party
  3. 3 Ipswich keen on 'Boro left-back Coulson
  1. 4 West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare
  2. 5 Rotherham reject second Ipswich bid for Crooks
  3. 6 Town show interest in Almeria forward Appiah
  4. 7 Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks
  5. 8 The questions Town need to answer ahead of the big kick-off
  6. 9 Driver who killed friend in A12 crash 'tragedy' given community order
  7. 10 Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid

“Passengers, businesses and education establishments across the region are demanding – and deserve – a faster and more reliable service.

The Taskforce was established in 2013 and brings together the region’s MPs, local authorities, Local Enterprise Partnerships, Chambers of Commerce and local businesses, with support from Greater Anglia and Network Rail.

It says the package of improvements could generate up to £9.3bn in economic benefits once the wider agglomeration and productivity benefits are included.

Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moat Cottage at The Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
School holidays in Norfolk and Suffolk vary next year 

Suffolk County Council

School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes, Lewis Gibson and Matt Crooks all feature in the latest episode of Ipswich Town Transfer Talk

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Crooks, Gibson, Downes and more

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus