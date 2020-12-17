Published: 5:30 AM December 17, 2020

Network Rail is carrying out more overhead line works in the new year. - Credit: Phil Adams

Weekend passengers heading to London by train from East Anglia in January and February can expect more bus substitutions as Network Rail completes work on its overhead lines.

Engineers will be replacing wires between Stratford and Maryland stations which will force the closure of the lines every weekend between January 16/17 and February 6/7. The lines will also be closed on Sundays February 14 and 21.

As well as the overhead line work, other maintenance works will be taking place along the route at the same time on several footbridge structures at Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Brentwood as well track maintenance at Ilford and Shenfield.

Passengers expecting to travel on the Great Eastern main line to/from London Liverpool Street on these dates are advised to check before travelling with Greater Anglia.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “We’re planning to do a lot of work early in the new year which means we have to close a large section of the main line for several weekends for which I apologise.

‘We are planning to complete the major overhead line renewals work at Stratford by Easter 2021 so that the new systems are in place for the warmer summer months, improving reliability for passengers and reducing the risk of cancellations and delays from heat related speed restrictions.’

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director, said: “A rail replacement bus service will operate while the work takes place. Passengers should allow more time for their journey and check before they travel. We would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We are already seeing the benefits of major improvement work which was carried out on the Southend Victoria line. The infrastructure is more resilient in the summer months meaning more trains are running on time. This work is the final part of the upgrade project and while there is never an ideal time for engineering work to take place, we are pleased it will be finished in time for the spring.

“We’d like to reassure customers that they can travel safely with us whether it be by train or bus and remind people to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth for all of their journey, including on buses, trains or stations.”