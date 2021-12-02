News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rail services affected after person hit by train

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:21 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 2:26 PM December 2, 2021
Ipswich railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A person has been hit by a train near Romford causing delays to Suffolk rail services into London

A person has been hit by a train, resulting in rail services to London being cancelled. 

Trains from Suffolk and north Essex to London will terminate at Shenfield, no longer calling at Stratford and London Liverpool Street, after someone was struck by a train near Romford. 

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."

More information can be found on the Greater Anglia website.



