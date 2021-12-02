Rail services affected after person hit by train

A person has been hit by a train near Romford causing delays to Suffolk rail services into London

Trains from Suffolk and north Essex to London will terminate at Shenfield, no longer calling at Stratford and London Liverpool Street, after someone was struck by a train near Romford.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."

More information can be found on the Greater Anglia website.








