40mph speed limit on Orwell Bridge likely tomorrow as strong winds forecast

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:14 PM October 4, 2021   
Spring sunset on Friday March 18 around the Orwell Bridge, Ipswich

A reduced speed limit is likely to be in place on the Orwell Bridge tomorrow morning - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The Orwell Bridge is likely to have a reduced speed limit of 40mph tomorrow morning as strong winds have been forecast.

The reduced speed limit is not expected to affect many motorists as it is likely to be in place from 3am to 7am, but Highways England bosses say it could continue later in the day if high winds continue.

Highways England tweeted: "We will be looking to reduce speed limits on the bridge to 40mph at 3am tomorrow morning.

"Forecasts indicate the strong gusts will last until 7am.

"We will monitor the gust speeds and let you know when we return the bridge back to 60mph."

The speed limit on the bridge was also reduced on Saturday, October 2 as a yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain was issued for the region

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, was brought in this year - greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge - which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.

