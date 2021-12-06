Orwell Bridge reduced speed limit 'likely' as Storm Barra hits Suffolk

National Highways have said it is likely the speed limit on the Orwell Bridge will be reduced tomorrow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge is "likely" to be reduced tomorrow as the region is set to be battered by strong winds from Storm Barra.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for the region tomorrow by the Met Office.

Now National Highways are warning motorists that there is a possibility that they will have to reduce the speed limit on the Bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a tweet, National Highways said: "Storm Barra is due tomorrow with high winds impacting our region during Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We will be monitoring this closely, it is likely we will need to reduce the speed limits on the bridge from tomorrow afternoon.

"We will keep you informed."

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, was brought in this year - greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge - which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.

