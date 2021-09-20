News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three vehicle crash causing delays near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:24 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 10:38 AM September 20, 2021
It has been reported that the A1071 is partially blocked after a crash

A three vehicle crash is causing delays on the A1071 in Hintlesham. 

Police were called to the scene of the crash just after 7.50am this morning in Hurdle Makers Hill, at the junction with The Street. 

An ambulance has been called to the scene to check over one of the drivers but the extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the road is partially blocked and that recovery is required for at least two of the vehicles. 

One motorist said there were delays of around 15 minutes due to the crash. 

