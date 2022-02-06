Villagers call for action to prevent deaths on dangerous road

Residents on Orford Road are concerned after cars crashed into their walls. L-R Katherine Barton, Dominic Carter, Stephanie Hart, Peter Snook, Laura Gwynne, Sophie Yeoman and Laurie Barrow. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Residents are calling on the county council to take action before somebody dies near a busy village road that has been the scene of numerous car crashes.

The bends on the B1078 Orford Road running through Tunstall have become a cause of concern for homeowners and the parish council as speeding vehicles have collided with walls bordering properties.

An appeal is being made for traffic calming measures, such as speed humps, to be introduced before a pedestrian is killed.

On Sunday, a car slammed into a wall outside an Orford Road property after hitting the bend at speed and mounting a pavement shortly before 9pm.

Lorries and tractors have also been involved in accidents after struggling to deal with the sharp bends where Orford Road meets Woodbridge Road and the B1069 Snape Road links up with Orford Road.

Stephanie Hart, who lives in Orford Road, said: “It would be very dangerous to walk along the footpath by the wall. I would never do it.

“We have got dogs and other pets. Somebody is going to get hurt or worse.”

Dr Karol Silovsky, chair of Tunstall Parish Council, said: “I think it is getting worse because in the last three years we have now had six significant incidents where the wall has been properly knocked off.

“I have been living here for 17 years and even though we have had incidents where tractors would come round and knock the wall off, it was never to the extent that it is now.”

He said the problems had been discussed with Suffolk County Council’s highways team, but he was concerned they were not being prioritised and the county council did not have the finances to resolve them.

“It is a bit disappointing and as a parish council all we can do is represent the views of our constituents and bring this to light, but we don’t have any powers to influence highways to make it happen,” Cllr Silovsky added.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “Suffolk County Council will assess roads where there are concerns for the safety of the travelling public.

“If there are concerns of repeated speeding, this should be reported to Suffolk police. We will consider all options in consultation with the local county councillor and the parish council if required.”