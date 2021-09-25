News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dramatic pictures as huge barn fire breaks out near coast

Emily Townsend

Published: 7:32 AM September 25, 2021    Updated: 7:41 AM September 25, 2021
Barn fire at Reydon

Nine Suffolk crews were sent to the scene of a barn fire in Reydon near Southwold

Dozens of firefighters worked through the night to put out flames at a major barn fire near Southwold.

Nine fire crews, including units from Leiston, Halesworth, Southwold, and Haverhill, battled the blaze at a property in Lowestoft Road in Reydon.

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames at Lowestoft Road in Reydon, near Southwold

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames at Lowestoft Road in Reydon, near Southwold

Teams were called to the fire shortly after 2am on Saturday and a stop was called to the incident at 5.21am.

One fire crew remains at the scene this morning.

Area manager Andy Smith tweeted: “Suffolk Fire dealing with a barn fire in Reydon. Four pumps, water carrier, and command support vehicle in attendance.”

One Suffolk fire crew remained at the scene as of 7am on Saturday

One Suffolk fire crew remained at the scene as of 7am on Saturday

No-one is believed to have been injured in the blaze and it is now mostly under control, with a single crew remaining to monitor hotspots.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for additional information.

Dramatic pictures from the fire near Southwold show teams using hose reel jets to dowse the flames 

Dramatic pictures from the fire near Southwold show teams using hose reel jets to dowse the flames


