Breaking
Dramatic pictures as huge barn fire breaks out near coast
- Credit: ANDY SMITH/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Dozens of firefighters worked through the night to put out flames at a major barn fire near Southwold.
Nine fire crews, including units from Leiston, Halesworth, Southwold, and Haverhill, battled the blaze at a property in Lowestoft Road in Reydon.
Teams were called to the fire shortly after 2am on Saturday and a stop was called to the incident at 5.21am.
One fire crew remains at the scene this morning.
Area manager Andy Smith tweeted: “Suffolk Fire dealing with a barn fire in Reydon. Four pumps, water carrier, and command support vehicle in attendance.”
No-one is believed to have been injured in the blaze and it is now mostly under control, with a single crew remaining to monitor hotspots.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for additional information.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide
- 2 Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?
- 3 Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations
- 4 Family of hairdresser, 17, who died in her sleep 'overwhelmed' by tributes
- 5 'We've lost one or two from last week' - Cook reveals fresh injury set-back
- 6 Road off A14 closed after serious collision
- 7 Jailed company boss to sell home to repay swindled customers
- 8 'Complete waste of our money' - uproar over Santa's grotto
- 9 Cook believes Ipswich are 'biggest and best' club in League One
- 10 Petrol queues worsen rush-hour traffic