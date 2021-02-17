Driver flees scene after crashing into parked car
- Credit: Archant
Police are appealing for information after a motorist crashed into a parked car in Sudbury and fled the scene.
The vehicle – described to police as a "black car" – collided with the parked Ford Fiesta in Reynolds Way on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 16.
The motorist then failed to stop at the scene of the collision.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the incident occurred around 1pm.
The spokesman also appealed for those who may have witnessed the collision, or who have knowledge of the incident, to get in touch.
Those who can aid officers in their enquiries should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 137 of February 16.
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via the charity's website.
